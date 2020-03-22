PHA requests government for relief on taxes on amenities to keep the industry afloat

Read Article

The Poona Hoteliers Association, taking cognizance of the situation owing to the Covid-I9 infection and steps taken by the government to curb the spread of infection has written to the CM on behalf of its member hotels, restaurants and allied institutions seeking relief given the huge losses facing the industry. Poona Hoteliers Association or PFIA is a non-profit entity working in the interest of industry stakeholders. Its members include over 90 major star and independently operated hotels and hotel management institutes in the city of Pune.

In the light of the drastic fall in occupancies and customers at the restaurants, PHA in its submission has requested the government for assistance in offering relief in license fees, levies, taxes, duties and GST on various amenities including electricity, fuel, excise and municipal levies to tide over the current crisis. “Our effort is merely to draw the attention of the government towards the plight of hoteliers and the industry which is the single largest generator of employment in the country. A favourable consideration will help the industry save several jobs which are under threat right now, apart from keeping several ancillary businesses afloat. There are many families dependent upon employment generated directly and indirectly by the industry and we only seek to do our bit to ensure we keep the kitchen fuel burning in their homes”, said Sharan Shetty, president, PHA.

The plea highlights the critical state that Hoteliers and Hospitality professionals find themselves due to dwindling revenues and pressures to service debt and fulfil financial obligations towards the Government. PHA has also sent copies of the appeal to relevant departments like the Tourism Ministry, Maharashtra, Commissioners of PMC and PCMC and the Hon’ble Collector of Pune.