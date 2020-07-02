Pernod Ricard India pledges support for NRAI’s #RiseforBars initiative

Read Article

Pernod Ricard India has pledged Rs 1.4 crore towards CSR initiative of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) ‘Rise For Bars’ corpus in order to support employees of the Industry affected by the COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown announced by the government, the restaurant industry is going through an unprecedented crisis. There is a complete uncertainty on how long the present situation will continue and what will be the recovery period for businesses thereafter. Amidst all the uncertainties, one of the immediate concerns of all Restaurateurs is to look after employees’ overall wellbeing. In order to support them, NRAI has initiated multiple measures; #RiseForBars is a CSR Initiative aimed at raising funds for distressed employees working behind the bars in NRAI member restaurants.

In times of such massive financial distress, one of the most significant and long-time partner of the F&B industry, Pernod Ricard India has partnered with NRAI, the largest restaurant body in the country, to pledge a support of Rs 1.4 crore which will be used towards the welfare of distressed employees working behind the bars in NRAI member restaurants. NRAI wholeheartedly welcomes the move and expresses deep gratitude towards the leadership team of Pernod Ricard India for this wonderful gesture.

Speaking about this, Anurag Katriar, president – NRAI; CEO & executive director – deGustibus Hospitality said, “I sincerely thank Pernod Ricard India for their thoughtful and kind gesture towards our Industry under these circumstances. It is extremely reassuring and encouraging to receive support from your business partners in these difficult times. We intend to utilize this fund towards ensuring benefit to those who are directly affected by the present crisis and are facing hardship along with their families due to the pandemic-induced lockdown of the sector. This generous contribution by Pernod Ricard India adds a significant heft to the NRAI Rise For Bars corpus and will help us provide an immediate and long-term relief to the bar employees in need during the most challenging times that we face. This gesture will further cement the relationship between the F&B fraternity and Pernod Ricard India.”

Rajesh Mishra, chief financial officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Pernod Ricard India remains resolute in leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in India. In these unprecedented times, we are committed to preserving the safety and livelihoods of all our customers and ecosystem members. The Covid crisis has severely impacted our partners in the F&B Industry, leaving a deep impact on the livelihoods of the multitude of workforce employed. Am very proud of the efforts by NRAI and our partnership with them is a sincere effort to support the member restaurants and employees, come out of this crisis.”