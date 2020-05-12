PepsiCo Foodservice launches four new initiatives to support US restaurant industry

Read Article

PepsiCo brings people together to support restaurants and workers with virtual events and fundraising in continued efforts to boost the industry and its people

Building on the company’s more than US$ 50 million commitment for Covid-19 relief, PepsiCo Foodservice is announcing four new programmes aimed at supporting restaurants and their workers who have been hard hit by the crisis. Currently, eight million restaurant workers are unemployed due to Covid-19. Three per cent of restaurants in the US – approximately 30,000 – have already permanently closed, and countless others are struggling to keep their doors open.

Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice, said, “”Restaurants are connective hubs of our communities, where we enjoy our daily routines as well as celebrate our most special moments. The people who work in restaurants are the ones who make those moments possible and we’re mobilising everyone we can to help them right now. Through these relief programmes and virtual events, we’re giving people multiple ways to come together in support of restaurants and restaurant workers nationwide.”

To support the foodservice industry during this challenging time, PepsiCo is introducing the following initiatives:

To support struggling restaurant workers, PepsiCo committed US$ one million to help kickstart the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) created by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). The fund provides US$ 500 grants to industry employees who’ve been impacted by Covid-19, including a significant decrease in wages or loss of employment.

On his digital show Some Good News, filmmaker and actor John Krasinski surprised Fieri when he shared PepsiCo’s commitment to raise an additional US$ 3 million for the RERF. One of the best parts of that surprise included a Pepsi logo drawn by Krasinski’s daughters. Americans can join the mission by purchasing a Pepsi T-shirt or tote featuring this special artwork at Sevenly.org; 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the RERF.

“Nacho Average Showdown” to support RERF: May 15

Nacho-loving rivals Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are teaming up to present “Nacho Average Showdown,” a live virtual nacho-making competition presented by Tostitos to raise awareness and donations to the RERF. The competition will be judged by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, actor Terry Crews and emceed by Food Network host Carla Hall.

Along with partners like Uber Eats, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ecolab, Modelo Negra, Tyson Foods and Food Network, the event will provide some laughs and raise much needed funds for restaurant workers facing financial hardship.

Staying in is the new going out

PepsiCo is inviting consumers to bolster eateries with The Great American Takeout. By ordering at least one meal a week for delivery or pickup, people can help keep restaurants in business – and spread the word by sharing what they ordered using the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.

On Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m, PepsiCo will host a virtual Dinner & A Movie in support of The Great American Takeout. The free event includes a screening of A Fine Line, an award-winning film that ignites dialogue on female leadership in the kitchen and beyond, exploring why less than 7 per cent of head chefs and restaurant owners are women. The movie will be followed by a live discussion with featured chefs Cat Cora, Tanya Holland, Maricel Presilla and Val James, who’ll share their personal experiences and how they’re finding creative ways to help restaurant employees and stay in business.

With 8 million Latinos normally employed in restaurants, hotels and other jobs at high risk of health and economic loss, PepsiCo also teamed up with UNIVISION to create a public service announcement (PSA) to further support The Great American Takeout. The PSA features Jesús Díaz, aka Chef Yisus, host of cooking segment on “Despierta América,” the most-watched morning show on Spanish-language television.

Helping customers get back to business

PepsiCo Foodservice partners with customers in channels from restaurants and hotels, to hospitals and schools and beyond. As the foodservice industry and consumers figure out how to adjust to the new landscape, PepsiCo is launching a resource web page on PepsiCoPartners.com to help operators every step of the way whether it’s reopening their doors, reimagining their businesses, or setting the stage for future growth.