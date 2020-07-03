Park Inn by Radisson Florence one of the first new-build Park Inn by Radisson hotels to open in US

Read Article

Park Inn by Radisson, the hotel brand synonymous with stress-free experiences and upbeat environments, is proud to announce the opening of its latest property, Park Inn by Radisson Florence, SC, located at 1729 Mandeville Road. This marks one of the first new-build Park Inn by Radisson hotels to open in the US. The hotel features modern guest rooms and deluxe amenities ideal for both business and leisure guests.

Situated just six miles from Florence Regional Airport (FLO) and minutes from the city’s downtown, the hotel’s central location is perfect for guests visiting any of the area’s exciting attractions and corporate hubs. Whether attending an event at the Florence Center, visiting Francis Marion University or simply taking a break from a drive on I-95, this hotel is the perfect place to stop and enjoy comfortable accommodations that make for an exceptional stay.

Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “As we strategically re-open our doors to a new era of travel, we’re thrilled to continue growing the Park Inn by Radisson brand with this beautiful new hotel in Florence. The city’s charm, combined with our warm hospitality and modern facilities, make for a truly incredible stay. Seeing the extensive new safety and sanitation measures our hotels are implementing gives me great pride, and I’m confident in our ability to continue creating memorable moments during each stay.”

The hotel features 60 guest rooms and suites with mini refrigerators and free Wi-Fi, an onsite game room complete with both adult and kid friendly games, such as pool and foosball, along with a well-stocked snack shop in the lobby. Guests can also enjoy a workout in the fitness center, take a dip in the indoor pool or relax by the patio’s fire pit. Those venturing off-site, can conveniently reach all that Florence has to offer, including the nearby Beaver Creek Golf Club, Timrod Park, the Florence County Museum and Darlington Raceway.

“Being one of the first new-build Park Inn by Radisson properties in the US, we worked very closely with Radisson Hotel Group to tailor our hotel to meet the needs of the market we serve. Their flexibility and knowledge helped immensely during the three-year process and we’re very excited to see it all come to fruition. Our hotel is the perfect option for all travellers, and we look forward to delivering a safe and unique guest experience for all who visit,” said Ankit Patel, the hotel’s operator.