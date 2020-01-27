Pan-Asian delivery kitchen Kaiyo opens in Mumbai

In the last decade, India has developed a new-found love for Asian food and its myriad of flavours. One of the newest entrants in Mumbai’s incredible Asian scene is Kaiyo – a Pan-Asian delivery kitchen that promises to whip up dishes that will stay true to their origins and fittingly appeal to all the senses.

Kaiyo was started with an aim to only deliver Asian food creations fit to compete with some of the highest rated restaurants in town. Backed by years of research, options aplenty and the convenience of bringing a high-end restaurant dining experience straight to home, Kaiyo stands tall on the virtues of affordability, attention to detail and utmost care unlike any other delivery kitchens.

Commenting on the launch, owner Manish Shendge said, “We are extremely excited to open the doors of Kaiyo for this glorious city to savor bona fide Pan Asian food without a hassle. We are committed towards maintaining the most superior quality standards and providing an excellent cultural extravaganza. We cannot wait for our patrons to entice their hearts and fill their stomachs to the brim with unforgettable dishes that will make them come back for more.”

Kaiyo strongly believes in making everything from scratch – right down to their enthralling sauces. The inimitable delivery kitchen sources their proteins from the finest food vendors in town and uses only fresh vegetables, ensuring a clean culinary experience that will do wonders to your wellbeing. With select dishes to suit everyone’s differing palates, some of the most sought-after dishes will include the classic Chinese Turnip cake and Aromatic Chicken certified to blow your socks off, the Truffle Edamame Dumpling with the creamiest filling and truffle oil for enhanced essences, the Japanese crowd favourite Chicken Katsu Don, the evergreen Red and Green Thai Curries and of course the brilliant homegrown Mutton Rogan Josh.