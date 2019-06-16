Palladium Hotel Group continues to remove single-use plastics; reinforces environmental policy

Palladium Hotel Group celebrated World Environment Day and World Oceans Day with initiatives in all its hotels throughout recently and a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the role that people and companies play in fighting climate change and preserving the environment.

The Spanish hotel company, which belongs to Empresas Matutes Group, has been promoting environmental initiatives and projects for years within the framework of its CSR policy which, this year, has been reinforced with new commitments.

Among them, the priority objective of eliminating single-use plastics stands out. Since 2018, and with a significant step forward this season, Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Palladium Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Europe, are withdrawing all single-use plastic products and replacing them with biodegradable or reusable material.

In addition, the group has recently joined the movement Ibiza and Formentera Without Plastic promoted by the Foundation for the Conservation of Ibiza and Formentera (IPF). The organisation has awarded the company the certification of ‘a star’ recognising its work in the elimination of plastics. This initiative is also being successfully carried out at TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in the destinations of Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.

On the occasion of these global recognition days and in order to involve clients and collaborators, Palladium Hotel Group carried out various activities to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of the environment. Among them, a waste collection in Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza, which took place on June 2 and was joined by numerous employees of the group.

The group had also organised recycling workshops for children at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts on the island, promoting sustainable actions at resorts in the Caribbean and Americas, and had created a visual information campaign with presence in all hotels through posters and screens. The campaign, which advocates sustainable tourism, is also broadcast on the group’s corporate social networks and the different hotels, as well as on the ‘Palladium Feeling Green’ brand channel.

A global commitment

Palladium Hotel Group continuously promotes actions in all its hotels regarding waste management, rational use of water, control of the carbon footprint and energy saving. It also carries out awareness-raising campaigns aimed at customers on the importance of preserving and caring for the environment. In terms of energy saving, in addition to the good practices that are being implemented in all hotels, resorts in the Caribbean and Americas joined the celebration of WWF Earth Hour on 30 March with a symbolic blackout at their facilities.

Other relevant actions are those aimed at the conservation of natural environments with great ecological value and the protection of species. In this way, Palladium Hotel Group will join the International Coastal Cleaning Day in September in several of its hotels located on the American continent. For their part, the resorts of Jamaica, Vallarta and Riviera Maya have Tortuguero Camps and, in fact, the Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, has managed to protect more than 6,500 nests and has released more than 600,000 hatchlings since its launch in 2012.

Environmental Awards

Palladium Hotel Group has received numerous awards for its commitment to the environment. These include the recent Rethink Hotel award, given to Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, and the Earth check certifications awarded to TRS Yucatan Hotel, TRS Turquesa Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, as well as the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit (Mexico); Montego Bay (Jamaica); Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Imbassaí (Brazil).

To these are added the Blue Flags in Kantenah Bay Beach (Riviera Maya) and Cortecito Beach (Punta Cana); the S Distinctive granted by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism to Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit; the Sustainable Clean Beach seal granted by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources of the same country to Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa and the Travelife certificate to TRS Cap Cana Hotel