Palazzo Versace Dubai launches E-Gift Platform and announces to give away AED 1 million worth of stays

With the launch of its first E-Gift Platform, Palazzo Versace Dubai engages discerning travellers to ‘gift an experience’ to remember – whether as a treat for oneself, or the perfect surprise to show appreciation to a loved one, or an immersive escape for a special occasion. This platform is designed to offer a distinct selection of indulgent stay, spa, dining experiences and more at the hotel. One can also add a personalised message while e-gifting the voucher experience, to say ‘Thank You’, ‘I love you’ or just ‘I’m thinking of you during these difficult times’.

It is perfect for guests wanting to plan their next splendid holiday at Dubai’s most fashionable address, or gift a range of signature experiences at the property to their family, friends or even business associates. There are a wide range of stay options and hotel amenities to choose from, and guests can look forward to enjoying unparalleled comfort in the opulent settings at Palazzo Versace Dubai once again.

Palazzo Versace Dubai is also giving away stays worth AED 1 Million to 10 lucky winners. When guests purchase vouchers worth AED 1000 from now until 31 July 2020, they will stand a chance to win a night’s stay in the highest room category at Palazzo Versace Dubai – Imperial Suite, worth AED 100,000.

10 winners that will get stays worth a total of AED 1 Million from Palazzo Versace Dubai – will be announced on 5 August 2020 on the hotels’s Instagram page @PalazzoVersaceDubai.