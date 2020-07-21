OYO permanently moves to ‘hybrid workplace model’

Read Article

Keeping in mind the new business realities, OYO Hotels & Homes, has permanently moved to a ‘hybrid workplace model’ which is helping the company operate in full capacity across the country, without compromising the health and safety of its employees. While a significant majority continue to work from home, several teams have chosen to ‘work from anywhere’ while others have opted for flexible coworking centres offered by OYO Workspaces, the company’s coworking arm.

The hybrid model ensures to give options to the workforce as the states come out of lockdown to maintain social distancing norms and provide flexibility in the working hours which in return has resulted in a noticeable improvement in overall productivity. OYO is empowering its employees with tools such as Slack to drive their productivity and performance, to build a high-performing and employee-first work culture, and a strong leadership bench strength.

OYO has rolled out various employee-centric initiatives to boost employee morale during these times. To ensure employee connect, OYO is organising virtual coffee sessions with its leaders, has launched ‘CEO-Club’ – a recognition programme by Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India & South Asia and has also rolled-out skip-level, monthly rewards and recognition meets. The company also recently hosted its first Virtual Family Day aimed at building better interpersonal bonds among OYOPrenuers. To promote upskilling and e-learning among its employees, OYO has launched OYOVersity, it’s Learning Management System for the employees which includes lessons on leadership, how to boost productivity while working remotely among other topics. These fully digital modules also include an additional Covid-19 module to communicate necessary precautions and health advisories to OYOprenuers across geographies. Internal tech support platform OYO Seek has been instrumental in resolving most technology-dependent concerns in a timely manner.

Commenting on the development, Dinesh Ramamurthi, chief human resources officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said, “With the changes in the working environment, the current situation is a testament that employee efficiency is greater than actual physical presence. At OYO, we are committed to employee safety, wellbeing and have adopted a hybrid workplace model keeping in mind the evolving needs of the current and future workforce. Our workforce is divided into three categories, corporate employees, capability functions and field staff. While the field staff is already stepping out and attending office following all the health and safety protocols, our corporate employees and capability functions are also fully operational, and are opting for a combination of work from home and working from flexible coworking spaces solutions.”

To support employee’s mental well-being during these challenging times, OYO’s Employee Well-being & Assistance Program (EWAP) provides consultation services to its employees where they can confidentially avail professional support to improve their emotional well being. EWAP benefits include unlimited phone counselling, access to an 8-week online Behavioral Therapy programme among others. The company aims to enable its employees to lead a fuller, stress-free life given the changing work environment.