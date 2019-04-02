OYO partners with upGrad to unveil OYO-upGrad scholarship programme

At an event in Chandigarh, upGrad recently announced a scholarship programme in association with OYO, the OYO – upGrad scholarship which will entail 50 per cent fee waiver to second-year students who are opting for career programs in Full Stack Development and Data Science. 3000 students will be shortlisted during the enrollment process on the basis of an aptitude test. While live sessions will be conducted with senior OYO experts, top performers will get an opportunity to intern at OYO.

With a new generation of tools and resources altering the nature of work, Ronnie Srewvala and Mayank Kumar, co-founders at upGrad, emphasised the need for reskilling and upskilling for students to join the workforce. They also shared the company’s focus from equipping professionals with employable skills of tomorrow to now transforming education at college level.

“The OYO – upGrad partnership is announced with a view to motivate youngsters to pursue higher education and solve the variation in quality education access in urban vs rural areas from the grass-roots level,” said Screwvala and Kumar in a joint statement.

The event also witnessed representatives from silicon valley companies as well as from India’s leading startups like OYO, Healthquick, and hyperDart among others.