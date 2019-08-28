OYO Hotels & Homes to debut flagship property in Las Vegas

OYO Hotels & Homes has partnered with Highgate to create its first key flagship property in Las Vegas, OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Located near the corner of the famed Las Vegas Strip on Tropicana, OYO Hotel & Casino provides 657 rooms across nineteen floors and a 35,000 square-foot casino. This hotel was earlier operated as Hooters Casino Hotel. Additional amenities include two signature restaurants, four bars, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The property will undergo a transformation to be completed this year, which will bring the dynamic OYO brand to life in the most recognisable tourist destination in the world. Highgate will assume management of the hotel, and Paragon Gaming will continue to operate the casino.

“I am really excited to announce the commencement of the OYO’s operations in our newest city – Las Vegas. We are excited to be here as we believe Las Vegas is an exciting city in which to invest as the market continues to evolve with projects such as the new Las Vegas Raiders NFL stadium and the US$1 bn expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. As we continue to focus on bringing to life our popular concept of ‘comfort design’ and delivering chic hospitality experiences, we are increasingly exploring new ways to connect with our customers, from millennials, to young executives and families, in every city we enter. With our newest hotel in Las Vegas, we are furthering our commitment to enable our guests to experience #Livingthegoodlife, and are certain we will become their preferred place to stay and truly enjoy Las Vegas in the coming months,” said Abhinav Sinha, COO and partner, OYO Hotels & Homes USA.

“We will be undergoing a renovation and will come up with some of the most loved amenities and experiences that are sure to Las Vegas visitors from around the world. We can’t wait to welcome you to our first hotel in Las Vegas,” added Sinha.

“Earlier in June, we announced our plan to invest US$300 mn in the US. As a new-age hospitality company, we currently offer great living spaces throughout our 112+ OYO Hotels in more than 60 cities and 21 states. With our newest hotel in Las Vegas, we are excited to cater to a completely different audience segment and are certain that this will be the perfect start to OYO’s journey in Las Vegas,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

“OYO Hotel & Casino offers a tremendous opportunity for Highgate to partner with a visionary company like OYO in one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets,”said Neil Luthra, a principal of Highgate. “We believe OYO’s philosophy of dynamic hotel experiences, combined with our management expertise, will make for a long and successful partnership.”

Said Diana Bennett, Paragon Gaming chairwoman, “We’ve had great success managing the Hooter’s casino and look forward to continuing on as the Casino Manager and partnering with Highgate to introduce OYO’s hotel brand in Las Vegas.”

OYO Hotels started with the belief that a beautifully designed, chic and comfortable living space appeals to everyone. Since then it has consistently innovated and focused on creating lasting experiences – starting from living spaces to event spaces, with exciting F&B options, and more. All of this will come to life in the OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, where Highgate’s expertise and experience will further improve the quality standards.

Known worldwide for its innovative chic offerings that have impacted hospitality experiences positively, OYO Hotels has attracted some of the world’s leading investors, including Airbnb, SoftBank Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India, and Hero Enterprise. The company is increasingly evolving into a real estate service platform with a 1 million-plus room under its management, globally.

