Other Accor properties in India follow suit in helping the community during difficult times

As reported in the last week that Accor hotels in India and neighbouring countries are taking many initiatives to help their neighborhood during this unprecedented crisis, some other properties of the French hospitality major in India have followed suit and are focussing on key elements to be in touch with their community.

As the world tries to navigate through this global novel coronavirus pandemic, the properties continue to serve the community. Fairmont Jaipur engaged in a series of initiatives to directly help the front of line workers and some of the worst affected citizens. The team donated medical equipment like shower caps, pillow covers and bed sheers to Sawai Mansingh Medical College and Hospital. They also distributed sanitisers, gloves, liquid soap, mineral water bottles to the ACP Traffic Police, Chandpole Police Line and SHO Amer. Ration bags including staples such as pulses, salt, spices and oil were assembled and handed over to the Sarpanch of Kukas village for 50 families living in the nearby rural area. The hotel also distributed food packets at the next-door construction site labour camp.

In association with Bal Vikas Dara, Arogya Health center, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity distributed groceries to the people staying at the Mahipalpur slum area. The hotel also distributed food packets at nearby police stations, check-posts, and sanitation workers.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences donated food at an orphanage every alternate day to help them in this world situation of the Pandemic with the assistance of CII.

ibis Pune Hinjewadi team is helping by distributing gloves, sanitizers and food to policemen who are working in full capacity during the pandemic.