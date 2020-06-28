OTA Insight launches Market Insight, an industry first predictive market intelligence solution

Read Article

OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, recently announced the launch of Market Insight, an industry first predictive market intelligence solution that captures hotel booking intent in real-time to uncover new revenue opportunities.

Forecasting volatile demand

Covid-19 has had a dramatic effect on the hospitality industry, which now must plan and prepare for the rebound. Hoteliers who continue to rely too much on OTB data and do not weigh pre-booking and upper-funnel data more heavily in their forecast models, may put the company’s long-term survival at risk.

In order to more accurately forecast volatile demand, hoteliers and revenue managers must rethink their commercial strategy to navigate the new normal, where competition for lower demand in challenging conditions will be intensified. As we move into various phases of recovery, it will be necessary to rebuild this process from the bottom up. This approach will require a wide variety of data inputs and insights to help gauge the earliest indicators of demand by looking at pre-booking data that more accurately forecasts the return of travellers.

Fortunately, the future of real-time market intelligence is here.

Developed in collaboration with industry partners, Market Insight’s advanced AI-powered technology taps into billions of forward looking data-points from multiple top of funnel data sources – ranging from hotel web searches, online reviews, flight data, events, holidays, and alternative lodging inventory data to deliver location-specific, segmented demand insights.

By using Market Insight, hoteliers and revenue managers are able to quickly anticipate future market demand, uncover early revenue opportunities with live alerts and easily evaluate their properties’ competitiveness against their “dynamic” compset – a unique compset that reacts intelligently to changing market dynamics- all within a matter of minutes.

“Pre-crisis, the industry was largely dependent on historical data to forecast demand. Hotels generally made critical revenue and distribution decisions based on OTB data, which provides a relatively limited data set to measure future demand.” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, OTA Insight.

He added, “Now more than ever, the industry needs tools based on forward looking data. There’s a huge volume and variety of upper funnel data sources that when combined with advanced AI, can provide remarkably accurate demand insights even in really unpredictable market conditions. As our customers and the hospitality industry rebuilds, we believe Market Insight will become a key decision support tool.”

“With Market Insight, I can see the demand for my whole city change literally “live” on the map. The system is powered by such a large number of data points but manages to convey the insights in a visual and frictionless way.” Jussi Ojanen, Hospitality Business Analyst at SOK.

Market Insight integrates with OTA Insight’s other industry leading intelligence solutions including its rate intelligence platform (Rate Insight) and its business intelligence technology (Revenue Insight) to enable hotels to optimise real-time performance, across all commercial teams.

Harness real-time market intelligence

Market Insight captures hotel booking intent in real time to uncover new revenue opportunities. With millions of data points and cutting-edge technology, Market Insight delivers location-specific, segmented demand insights.

Featuring a unique combination of top-of-funnel sources that aggregates data across OTAs, GDSs, flight data, holidays, alternative lodging and meta review sites data, Market Insight enables hoteliers to quickly grasp market demand pre-booking, and get key insights at a glance.

Anticipate future market behaviour

Get an instant overview of booking intent in your market with market demand heatmaps.

More accurately predict demand at your hotel, with demand signals collected from multiple data sources.

Segment demand by sub-location, geo search, stay pattern and accommodation types, provide a granular view on your city’s shifting demand, up to 365 days ahead.

Understand market demand shifts, hotel availability and market prices with demand evolution.

Spot recovery trends

Quickly and easily identify signs of recovery and market demand changes, in real time.

Keep a finger on the pulse of future days, up to 365 days in advance.

Identify demand patterns across flights, hotel searches, stay patterns, international and domestic travel, leisure and business demand early on, so you can adjust strategies accordingly.

Target the right traveller

Spot spikes in demand early on in the travellers’ journey by leveraging flight search traffic.

Identify where demand is coming from on any given day.

Understand travellers’ stay patterns and adjust your offers accordingly.

Know your entire competition

Smart compset is the industry’s only dynamic competitor set that changes in line with market shifts – ensuring you are always positioned against the most relevant compset.

Identify “hotels similar to yours” in terms of location, review score, star rating and pricing patterns to provide an extended comparison in every demand condition.

Position yourself strategically among your smart compset to compare your pricing strategy against all competitors and ensure you never miss out on any revenue opportunity.

Get real-time alerts to guide action

Take action on all market opportunities. The opportunity feed delivers continual demand indicators and instant alerts, so you’ll always be one step ahead of your competitors.

Focus on the days that present your biggest revenue opportunities.

Adjust your pricing strategy with critical, timely information and actionable insights, powered by predictive market intelligence.

Bridge the gap between commercial teams

Promote collaboration between commercial teams from one central market demand outlook.

Anticipate demand levels to create tactical marketing campaigns. Target the right segment and source relevant promotional campaigns based on granular segmentation, LOS and source market data.

See changes in booking patterns at a glance, enabling superior anticipation so your team can align on and achieve cross-departmental business goals.