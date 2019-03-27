Oberoi Hotels & Resorts revisits brand identity, launches revamped website

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its long-held dedication to guest experience through a new brand identity and communication program. With a deep belief in and commitment to guests, an extensive research was conducted as part of the branding initiative to initiate an exciting journey of brand re-discovery for Oberoi. The research demonstrated that Oberoi’s guests admire the sincere care and personal attention they experience when they stay at its hotels. It is this quality and the emotional impact it generates that sets Oberoi Hotels & Resorts apart. As a result, the hotel company has revisited its identity to ensure that it reflects all its core values and hence presents the “Oberoi Sun”. The “Oberoi Sun” translates the warmth, energy and sense of well-being experienced by their guests, a statement issued by the company read.

Also launched is the newly revamped website that hopes to capture an online experience that mirrors Oberoi’s range of hotels and resorts. The website has endeavoured to capture the unique Oberoi experiences offered across all the hotels and resorts through a film.

The words ‘Heart. Felt.’ have been added to the identity to explain the way guests describe their Oberoi experience and form the central pillar of the brand strategy and communication program.

Talking about the branding initiative, P R S Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group says, “For all of us at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, our guests come above everything else. This has been the foundation of our existence for over 85 years and holds as true in our hearts and minds today as it did when the first Oberoi hotel was established by my father Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi in the 1930s. With a deep belief and commitment to our guests, we thought who better to guide us into the future than our guests, initiating an exciting journey of brand re-discovery for Oberoi.”

Adding to this, Vikram Oberoi, MD and CEO, The Oberoi Group said, “In the research that we carried out, we learned that it is the warmth, kindness and sincerity in the way we take care of the needs of our guests, that awards us their trust and loyalty. Guests continue to tell us how people at Oberoi touch their hearts in a deep, profound and caring manner, compelling them to choose our hotels and recommend us to friends and family.”

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts operates 22 Hotels and Resorts in six countries. The Oberoi Marrakech, Morocco, the newest resort in the portfolio, is set to open in 2019.