NRAI writes to Niti Aayog for urgent relief for sector

Read Article

With lockdown extension almost a surety now, NRAI has written to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to provide relief to the restaurant sector. Kant is also the chairperson of Empowered Group for co-ordination with private sector, NGOs & international organisations for response related activities of COVID-19.

The restaurant industry with an annual turnover of approximately Rs 4 lakh crore and providing direct employment to over seven million Indians is in a very precarious situation currently, fighting a grim battle for its basic survival.

NRAI had earlier written a letter to the Hon’ble Finance Minister on March 21, 2020 seeking for some immediate relief to support those employed in the sector and small marginal suppliers. NRAI has met with partial success in the demands made to the Hon’ble Finance Minister.

With an imminent extension of lockdown across the country, the problems for the sectors are expected to worsen further and spectre of failed businesses and higher unemployment is getting worse and bigger. NRAI reckons that if there is no interim relief provided now, situation may lead to some social unrest as well. NRAI also reckons that the business will take 9-12 months post opening to stabilise.

In the letter, the issues have been bifurcated into three distinct categories, i.e., People Issues, Operating Support and Policy Support.

People issues

Recommendations for an unemployment pay cover to all employees covered under the ESIC Act in full till lockdown and 50% post that till March-2021. It can also be a mix of cash and free food grains/essentials

NRAI requests to extend the purview of the scheme announced by the Hon’ble Finance Minister wherein PF contribution of both employers and employees is being borne by the Govt, to now cover a) companies having up to 1000 employees b) Salary limit to be in line with the minimum wages paid to a skilled labour in the state c) Companies should have at least 50% employees working at minimum wages level. With a view to help the finances of its employees, NRAI also recommends enhancing the withdrawal limit from PF up to six month’s gross salary with a max cap of INR 3,00,000 (Rupees Three Lakhs Only).

Extending moratorium on retail loans by employees to help them with their cash flows.

Operating issues

Complete waiver of all license fees and minimum rent for utilities for the entire period of lockdown or six months, whichever is higher. All renewals of license, permits and registrations to be put in abeyance for six months. NRAI has also sought a discount in utility rates as a part of the revival package and continues to seek deferment of all statutory payments for managing cash flows.

For immediate working capital need post COVID-19, NRAI requests for easy availability of working capital loans at preferred rates and without asset collateral. It also reiterates it’s earlier demand for early settlement of all insurance claims

Keeping in mind the severe damage caused by this extraordinary global pandemic, an event which is undoubtedly beyond the control of anyone, NRAI feels that it is a fit case of force majeure and requests the Government to make a formal announcement of the same and save precious time on avoidable legal cases post resumption.

Policy initiatives

Immediate restoration of Input Tax Credit on GST. This is our long-standing demand. This is unfair and hurts not only our operating costs but also our ability to invest in new projects.

A robust and fair e-commerce policy which not only protects the traditional businesses but also allows them a fair opportunity to trade on these platforms on equitable terms. We need a platform where the buyer and seller decide the terms for transaction and not the platform! Greed of a few heavily-funded enterprises cannot be allowed to hurt an entire sector.

Creation of Mega Restaurant Hubs in line with Mega Food Parks, as envisaged under PMKSY Scheme, by extending the scope of this scheme to the Service Sector as well. This will create revenue and employment and will also bring in fresh investments into the sector. The role of F&B in promoting tourism is massive and we must work accordingly

Encourage domestic investments into start-ups in service sector and eventually shun the foreign investment mind-set. Promote domestic risk capital by giving favourable exit preference by tweaking the capital gain taxation.

Speaking on the subject, Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI and CEO & Executive Director of deGustibus Hospitality said, “I congratulate and thank the Government of India for valiantly fighting the battle against the COVID-19 and express our full support as an Industry. We are doing our bit, having leveraged our infrastructure to produce and serve meals to over one million needy people in the last couple of weeks. We will continue with our efforts. However, we being employers to a massive seven million Indians, do feel that it is our responsibility to convey and express our serious concerns to the government. I am absolutely certain that a seasoned and super-efficient officer like Amitabh Kant will do the needful to not only save the industry from an imminent collapse but will also provide it a robust policy framework that will eventually propel the sector into growth trajectory in the post-Covid era”

He further added, “Our people concern needs first attention while issues around operating needs and policy support also need to be addressed before the lockdown gets lifted for the sector”

Speaking on this subject, Riyaaz Amlani, trustee of NRAI and CEO & MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality said, “While our industry is looking at suffering major losses for the next one year; we have to support the government in its fight to save lives of the victims of COVID-19 as well as the brave front-line defenders such as medical workers, police officers, and Essential Service Workers and continue to serve them to the best of the ability. We will have to take the hit on our chin. Our hope now is that Government will step in and save not just Hospitality and Tourism but the entire value chain from complete destruction.”

Furthermore, Rahul Singh, trustee of NRAI and founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe said, “Restaurant business operates on a deferred expense model. Once the restaurant is set up, all the operating costs are incurred on a credit basis. With zero revenues, there is absolutely no buffer. In this crucial juncture, we need to focus on both, lives and livelihood. I implore the government to share the contagion burden. SMEs can at best comply with the request to continue employment during lockdown, but to expect sustenance is not only unfair, but also practically impossible. All stakeholders – Employer, Employee and the Government – will need to make sacrifices.”