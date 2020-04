Read Article

NRAI recently said it crossed the milestone of serving half a million meals to the underprivileged people in just over one week.

“This has been made possible only because of your generous contribution towards this cause. While expressing our gratitude for the support extended thus far, we seek your continued support towards this cause,” a statement by NRAI read.

For making contribution to the cause visit: https://nrai.org/feed-the-needy/