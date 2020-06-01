NRAI lauds MHA’s decision to kickstart economic activities in F&B in phased manner

Read Article

Welcoming the decision of the MHA to segregate containment and non-containment zones for kickstarting the economic activities in F&B, NRAI said it is a very logical decision to make. It is important to kickstart the economy with adequate safeguards in safer places while continuing with the lockdown in more severely impacted zones. “However, we fail to understand the logic of keeping out bars from the purview of permitted activities and the same must be permitted as well,” the association said in a statement.

The association now awaits to engage with various State Governments to put together stringent safeguards to ensure safe environment for consumers and employees.

Keeping in mind that the business volume is expected to be very subdued for quite some period, it is very critical for landlords and operators to arrive at fresh commercial terms at the earliest, NRAI stated. “It will be most unfortunate if businesses don’t kickstart due to commercial stalemate. It must also not be forgotten that the current permitted hours of business is also very limited. We however hope they will get extended further in due course,” the statement further read.

NRAI lauded the decision stating, overall, this is a step in the right direction. “Now the responsibility lies with various States, Restaurant Operators, Landlords and other stakeholders to come together and collectively ensure that the guests get a hygienic, safe and familiar experience as they step into their favourite restaurants once again. We at NRAI are happy to offer our full support and assistance to everyone in this regard,” the association further said.