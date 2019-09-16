NRAI holds follow up meetings with Swiggy and Zomato to address measures against indefinite discounts

NRAI held their second meeting with both the key delivery aggregators, Swiggy and Zomato last Friday. These were follow-up meetings to the initial discussions held on August 29, 2019 between both sides after NRAI had flagged eight critical issues pertaining to the online delivery space which are crippling this vertical of the food service industry.

Follow up meetings with both Swiggy and Zomato on the eight core issues were largely positive and talks have progressed well so far. Both aggregators have presented concrete roadmap and apprised the NRAI core team of the progress made thus far. NRAI also took note that since the desired changes are fairly large and significant, their total resolution may take some time. The newly-appointed NRAI Managing Committee is slated to meet this week in Mumbai to deliberate upon the progress made in the talks with these aggregators and subsequently decide the next course of action.

However, no significant progress was made on the subject of Zomato Gold. NRAI remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment. NRAI, however, also took note that Zomato has put the contentious Infinity dining programme in abeyance till further notice. This move was appreciated by NRAI.

“Update on the #Logout movement in the dining vertical, NRAI has successfully concluded talks with Dineout, Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy and Magicpin and they are back in business and out of the purview of #Logout. Talks with EazyDiner is also fairly advanced and we expect an early resolution to that,” a statement by NRAI said.