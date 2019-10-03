NRAI Bengaluru Chapter organises Indiranagar Clean-A-Thon

NRAI Bengaluru Chapter in association with Indiranagar Trade Association organised a Clean-A-Thon drive in Indiranagar, yesterday to resonate with Gandhi Jayanti and to promote a clean and green environment with a strong drive against single-use plastic products.

Chef Manu Chandra, head of NRAI Bengaluru Chapter said, “About 1000 staff from Bengaluru restaurants participated in high spirit and helped in clearing almost 11 truckloads of rubbish and garbage in Indiranagar. We received priceless expressions and support from the residents of Indiranagar. Also, Municipality roped in to collect the waste. We maxed out all their tempos and trucks and cleaned deep into neighbourhood. I would like to thank Indiranagar Trade Association, all the restaurant’s staff, associates, NRAI Members and the residents of Indiranagar for their invaluable support and exuberant efforts for making this drive super successful. I do hope this sets a precedent for other areas to follow suit and make some noise about it on a regular basis. This is part of a bigger movement, and will surely grow with the help and support of the members and the authorities.”

He added, “India always had a mammoth plastic waste problem and no easy way to dispose of the 9.4 million tons it generates each year. We appeal to all our members to move to environment friendly packaging material.”