NRAI appoints Anurag Katriar as new president at 37th AGM

Anurag Katriar, executive director & CEO, deGustibus Hospitality, took over as the new president of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at its 37th Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi yesterday. The appointment was made unanimously after Rahul Singh, founder & CEO, The Beer Café’s tenure came to an end.

Katriar has been part of the industry for over a quarter of a century. He has been pivotal in the growth and success of one of the fastest growing hospitality companies, with ever so popular brands under its wing such as Indigo, Indigo Deli, Neel, D:OH!, Tote on the Turf and Moveable Feast. He joined the company in January 2004 when it had only one operating restaurant, to-today where he is the executive director & CEO. Katriar also recently led the foray of deGustibus Hospitality into the QSR segment with exciting brands such as Indigo Burger Project and Dakshin Rasoi, apart from curating an exciting & upmarket food court called “Eleven Kitchens” at Nariman Point in Mumbai. His vision for the company is to make it the most admired F&B company in India & to be one of the first successful Indian F&B companies on a global platform. He was earlier a part of the Management Board of Mars Restaurants, where he played a key role curating and expanding their brand portfolio with Dosa Diner and Roti. Katriar has been associated with NRAI as the head for NRAI Mumbai Chapter and has taken incalculable efforts in resolving pressing issues of the industry.

Expressing gratitude to the Managing Committee, Katriar said, “I would like to thank the Managing Committee members in bestowing the trust in me to carry forward the 37 years legacy of our association. I will strive to lead the Indian restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve.”

While signing off from duties, Singh said, “NRAI was formed four decades back. This bold association has always fascinated me, and even more so, as I got to witness its purpose much more closely. When we look at its inception in 1982, I was wondering how in the past, the handling of the association could have been accomplished – without the communication tools of today. Equally a testimony to foresight, obstinacy and courage.

He further mentioned, “I am really proud to announce appointment of Anurag Katriar as the new President of the NRAI. With fresh ideas, new enthusiasm and excellent business acumen, Anurag will undoubtedly take the association and its endeavors to new heights.”

Singh completed the two-year-term as the president of NRAI this September. He will continue serving on the Managing Committee.

Reviewing the most critical year, the industry dealt with battling issues including the #Logout Movement, the National Restaurant Association of India in its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday announced a major reshuffle to its Managing Committee. The meeting was held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Rahul Singh, past president, NRAI, while announcing the new appointments said, “Restaurant Industry stalwarts have come together to promote and strengthen the Indian food services sector. I am extremely thankful to each one of them for agreeing to contribute their valuable time, expertise and efforts for bringing ease of doing business to our beloved industry.”