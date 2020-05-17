NRAI appeals to Centre to review requests following no mention of the sector in relief stimulus

Read Article

Saddened and extremely disappointed as the Finance Minister chose to completely ignore the sector in the five days of announcements of stimulus package, Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI, feels that though being a sector that employs 7.30 million people and is the second largest employer of human capital in India after agriculture, now, they are staring at large scale close down of businesses and massive loss of employment in the sector.

“As stated by the Hon’ble FM in her Press Conference, F&B Industry is a big consumer of the farming products. With imminent closure of many F&B Establishments, this will certainly cause a long-term impact on the farming sector,” expresses Katriar.

“These are inevitable consequences because none of us have the resources to continue keeping ourselves afloat without the support from the Government. It is also clear that we will perhaps be one of the last sectors to open up, which means we perhaps need maximum support to stay alive,” he adds.

Further clarifying that the association of the restaurants sector in India primarily demanded largely around policy and liquidity support and did not require massive financial outlay from the Government, Katriar voices, “Our primary policy demands were – 1) Give us an option for Input Tax Credit on GST, 2) Declare the pandemic as an incident of Force Majeure in line with the announcement made for the real estate sector, 3) Better and equitable e-commerce policy to protect the interests of lakhs of small and large businesses as against protecting the interests of a handful of aggregators. Beyond the above, we had two other primary requests. Firstly, to partially compensate wages for those employees who are covered under the ESIC act. It may be noted that this corpus is created through contribution of employers and employees, is expressly meant to be used during calamities like this and is not a direct drain on the exchequer. Lastly, we had also sought some working capital on easier terms and six months’ moratoriums. This is also a loan and not a dole from the Govt.”

Appealing to the government, Katriar says, “We are an important sector and we once again request the Government to examine our requests closely and consider them favourably. We need support to stay alive and get some strong policy kalach to fight post the lockdown. We need support so that we get a chance to fight and not die a silent death.”

“We totally understand the importance of the message of self-reliance given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister but we do need better policy framework to make ourselves self-reliant,” concludes Katriar.