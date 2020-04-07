NRA offers free courses to industry personnel on safe food handling during coronavirus pandemic

Read Article

For over 30 years, the National Restaurant Association (sister organisation to AHLEI) through its ServSafe brand has been at the forefront of preparing restaurant and foodservice workers to deliver safe dining experiences for their guests, while also keeping themselves safe. Every day, the National Restaurant Association trains the restaurant and foodservice industry on topics like cooking temperatures, safe storage, and cross-contamination, as well as hygiene, sanitation, and other risk mitigation activities.

As the industry faces ongoing challenges with COVID-19, the National Restaurant Association remains dedicated to helping everyone stay safe. Food safety training and education are more critical now than ever before. Because of the challenges presented by COVID-19, we have purposely developed this month FREE training resources aimed at keeping restaurant workers and the dining public safe:

ServSafe Takeout: COVID-19 Precautions – 10 Minute video: highlights safety measures that restaurants and food service workers should be employing to migrate risk of contamination including COVID-19 that maybe associated with preparing food for takeout services.

ServSafe Delivery: COVID-19 Precautions – 10 Minute video: ServSafe Delivery highlights safety measures that will help reduce the risk associated with delivery people who are in the public including special precautions for handling coronavirus.

These courses are free to the restaurant and hospitality industry at large, to reinforce safe food handling with a focus on practices to keep food and employees safe during coronavirus outbreak and address COVID-19 precautions for restaurant takeout and delivery.

Available in English and Spanish. These short courses cover An overview of coronavirus, symptoms of COVID-19, and details about its transmission; Review of five-step handwashing process; Respiratory hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus; Keeping guests safe through heightened cleaning and sanitizing; Guidelines for single-use gloves; Packaging considerations for takeout and/or curbside pickup, and Guest contact precautions during takeout.

To access these courses please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2233534/A98A8B947B30A6BD86CD597DD3255F4E/869294?partnerref=TmSales