Novotel Pune reopens its modern Bistro Fuzion

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Fuzion, the modern bistro at Novotel Pune, has redefined its menu and redesigned the ambience with an aim to offer an integrated innovative gastronomical experience to the patrons. From salads to burgers to sandwiches to wraps to chef’s special pizzas, the modern bistro has many delights to offer.

The new menu includes an array of fresh spread like lemon herb grilled chicken salad topped with fresh lime and herbs; fresh grilled vegetable and Ciabatta; traditional Mexican vegetable burritos and chicken quesadillas; spicy nachos and BBQ chicken, among others. The menu is specially curated for diners looking for a quick and tasty bite.

Furthermore, the outlet will also be offering 50 per cent discount everyday on an assortment of desserts and cakes. This discount will be available every evening from 7-10 pm.

