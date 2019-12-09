Novotel Pune Nagar Road celebrates sixth anniversary

Novotel Pune Nagar Road celebrated yet another milestone on December 5, 2019, as it completed a stellar journey of exceptional six years in Pune. To commemorate this and show their sincere gratitude to the city, they hosted a gala celebration that was graced by the crème de la crème of the city.

The hotel celebrated this milestone along with its guests at the poolside restaurant Soak. The event showcased a live band performance as the guests relished on the delectable spread of international and traditional cuisines. Since its inception in 2013, Novotel Pune Nagar Road has been a symbol of high standards and has delivered an unmatched experience to all the guests from all over the world.

Commenting on this occasion, Sukhbir Singh, GM, Novotel Pune Nagar Road said, “We, at Novotel Pune Nagar Road are elated to celebrate this special occasion. The past six years have been a thrilling experience, and we are grateful for all the love and appreciation from our guests. A special mention to each and every team member of the hotel for their immense contribution.”