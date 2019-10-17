Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach organises cake mixing ceremony

Ushering in the spirit of good tidings and happiness, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach organised the good, old cake mixing ceremony as part of its regular Sunday brunch at The Square.

Christmas is round the corner and what better way to bring in the festivities other than this traditional fruit soaking ritual. Armed with gloves, aprons and chef hats, guests came together to celebrate the festive fervor and merriment of cake mixing. An assortment of colourful ingredients including raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peels, dates, nuts, and spices were soaked in a variety of liquors.

Speaking at the brunch, Executive Chef, Gopal Jha said, “It was a delight to have our guests participate in the annual cake mixing ritual. The onset of Christmas combined with the camaraderie of traditional cake mixing made our Sunday brunch more exciting and fun-filled.”

Post the cake mixing ceremony, guests mingled together and enjoyed a scrumptious spread of food and beverage offerings and live music. It was a memorable afternoon that will be cherished for a long time.