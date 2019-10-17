Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach organises cake mixing ceremony

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ushering in the spirit of good tidings and happiness, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach organised the good, old cake mixing ceremony as part of its regular Sunday brunch at The Square.

Christmas is round the corner and what better way to bring in the festivities other than this traditional fruit soaking ritual. Armed with gloves, aprons and chef hats, guests came together to celebrate the festive fervor and merriment of cake mixing. An assortment of colourful ingredients including raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peels, dates, nuts, and spices were soaked in a variety of liquors.

Speaking at the brunch, Executive Chef, Gopal Jha said, “It was a delight to have our guests participate in the annual cake mixing ritual. The onset of Christmas combined with the camaraderie of traditional cake mixing made our Sunday brunch more exciting and fun-filled.”

Post the cake mixing ceremony, guests mingled together and enjoyed a scrumptious spread of food and beverage offerings and live music. It was a memorable afternoon that will be cherished for a long time.

Share

Related posts

Bahrain’s first Park Regis hotel to open in Q4 2017

Mohit Rathod

Mumbai’s first floatel to open for public in Sept 2014

Taj Group opens its sixth hotel in Bengaluru

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More