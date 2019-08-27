Novotel marks AWWA Week celebrations of Golden Katar Division

As a part of celebrations of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Week, Novotel Ahmedabad hosted a curated workshop for the wives of brave army jawans of Golden Katar Division. Novotel’s chefs curated various vegetarian recipes for the participants, and also shared various cooking tips with them. The interactive workshop was aimed at imparting cooking skills to the army jawans’ wives wherein they can cook sumptuous recipes using ingredients that are available at home.

The passion for cooking was evident in the overwhelming response of the jawans’ wives. Novotel’s chef also shared different tips and techniques to create and tweak recipes according to one’s tastes. The workshop was attended by around 30 army jawan wives.

AWWA is one of the largest voluntary organizations in India that has charted its course for fulfilling the societal obligations through social empowerment and skill building of spouses and dependents of Army personnel. The Association was registered on 23rd August 1966; the day is celebrated as AWWA Day.