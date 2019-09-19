Novotel Imagica Khopoli celebrates fifth edition of Heartiest Celebration Week

Novotel Imagica Khopoli, part of the Accor Group celebrated its fifth edition of the novel initiative, ‘Heartist Celebration Week’. The initiative cherished its employees for their dedication and unconditional efforts put in to provide exceptional service to the guests. A week dedicated to celebrate their real asset; ‘their people’, to celebrate success, to celebrate the unique place they have in our heart, to celebrate employee relations, to celebrate every moment. The celebration was a humble yet heartfelt tribute to ‘give back’ to the people to recognize and acknowledge them.

Catering to this fun property, the activities organised were a part of the countrywide celebrations in coordination with the theme “Diversity and Inclusion”. Employees at the premium hotel came up with a series of themed lunch like News Mela (Mela theme), Colours of India (Holi theme) and Two States (Maharashtrian & Gujarati themes) with similar entertaining sessions. The highlight of this celebration was the Invitation, Activities, Welcome, Breakfast, Lunch & gala dinner where all the employees represented their regions through their attires and danced their hearts out while creating unforgettable memories.

This one-of-its-kind celebratory event was highly effective in strengthening the team’s bonding and appreciated each employee’s efforts put in to make Novotel Imagica Khopoli what they are today. To end the week, employees thoroughly enjoyed the event in an interactive atmosphere which accelerated the team member’s stronger relationship with each other.