Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC bags ‘Best Hotel Landscape Area Above 5 Acres’ Award for the 10th consecutive year

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) has been awarded the ‘Best Hotel Landscape Above 5 Acres’ by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana for the 10th year in a row. The award recognises the hotel for its contributions to the society and sustainable efforts to the environment.

Since its inception, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre has set the standard for contemporary luxury and warm hospitality. Guided by the principles of Planet 21, AccorHotels’ sustainable development initiative, the property emphasises on adopting best practices in maintaining the hotel’s greenery, to create a beautiful ambience.

Located in Hyderabad’s IT and business district, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is a 45-minute drive from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC has been central to the growth and development of Hyderabad as a centre for business and a destination of choice for some of India’s largest MICE events.