Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Novotel Hyderabad Airport introduces in-house designed foot-operated sanitiser dispensing machine
Latest Updates

Novotel Hyderabad Airport introduces in-house designed foot-operated sanitiser dispensing machine

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Novotel Hyderabad Airport team introduced a foot-operated sanitizer dispensing machine in-house in the fight against Covid-19. The main purpose of this innovation is to reduce the touch-free dispensing of hand sanitizer. In this machine by pressing the button with a foot, the bottle would dispense the liquid. This flow of liquid is mechanically controlled to prescribed limits.

In the current scenario, this was the right time for the engineering team to take up all their pending tasks that they would otherwise differ owing to the discomfort of guests. There was a long-drawn list of things to do in a 12-year-old hotel and the team became the busiest team doing creating something relevant for everyone. The fortified engineering team realised that the hotel would need at least of 35-40 hand self-dispensing hand sanitiser machines which could cost the hotel upwards of Rs 8000/- per machine. They produced an idea of a unique machine that was designed in-house and could be developed from discarded scrap machinery. This product was so fine that when it was kept in the lobby for a few of our in-house guests to use it, they enquired about the company manufacturing it and how could they source it. The team that was well guided by our Chief Engineer P. Sridhar and executed it on the ground by team members Mukesh, Pravin, Jagdessh, Srikant, Wadala Sridhar, Santosh and Arvind.

Speaking about the new machine, Rubin Cherian, GM, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “We are proud of P Sridhar, chief engineer and his team endeavour to present a novel solution to the world’s current battle against Covid-19. His effort is not only an inspiration during such testing times but is also aimed at motivating everyone to carry on the “We don’t stop’ spirit in their own way. Novotel Hyderabad Airport is taking all precautionary measures to our employees, staff & customers who are in the hotel to fight against Covid-19.”

Share

Related posts

Brands spread message of prevention and immunity to tackle Covid-19: Mintel

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chai Point introduces integrated payment solution in collaboration with Paytm

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

IHG inks deal with Jain Group for 3 Holiday Inn hotels in West Bengal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image