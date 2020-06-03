Novotel Hyderabad Airport introduces in-house designed foot-operated sanitiser dispensing machine

Read Article

Novotel Hyderabad Airport team introduced a foot-operated sanitizer dispensing machine in-house in the fight against Covid-19. The main purpose of this innovation is to reduce the touch-free dispensing of hand sanitizer. In this machine by pressing the button with a foot, the bottle would dispense the liquid. This flow of liquid is mechanically controlled to prescribed limits.

In the current scenario, this was the right time for the engineering team to take up all their pending tasks that they would otherwise differ owing to the discomfort of guests. There was a long-drawn list of things to do in a 12-year-old hotel and the team became the busiest team doing creating something relevant for everyone. The fortified engineering team realised that the hotel would need at least of 35-40 hand self-dispensing hand sanitiser machines which could cost the hotel upwards of Rs 8000/- per machine. They produced an idea of a unique machine that was designed in-house and could be developed from discarded scrap machinery. This product was so fine that when it was kept in the lobby for a few of our in-house guests to use it, they enquired about the company manufacturing it and how could they source it. The team that was well guided by our Chief Engineer P. Sridhar and executed it on the ground by team members Mukesh, Pravin, Jagdessh, Srikant, Wadala Sridhar, Santosh and Arvind.

Speaking about the new machine, Rubin Cherian, GM, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “We are proud of P Sridhar, chief engineer and his team endeavour to present a novel solution to the world’s current battle against Covid-19. His effort is not only an inspiration during such testing times but is also aimed at motivating everyone to carry on the “We don’t stop’ spirit in their own way. Novotel Hyderabad Airport is taking all precautionary measures to our employees, staff & customers who are in the hotel to fight against Covid-19.”