Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort opens Salao De Cavelossim Convention Center
Latest Updates

Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort opens Salao De Cavelossim Convention Center

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort has newly introduced the Salao De Cavelossim Convention Center; a one-of-a-kind event space under the state of the art German Tent. Spread across 5400 sq ft, the new setup can host up to six hundred and fifty people, making it an ideal place for a plethora of events like large scale corporate conferences, product launches, fashion events, intimate cocktail parties and even wedding receptions.

Another noteworthy feature of the Salao De Cavelossim Convention Center, is that it’s the largest convention space available in South Goa. To be precise — 650 guests in theatre style, 400 guests in cluster style, and 1200 people in freestyle, is what the area can accommodate, comfortably.

Undoubtedly, there’s a distinct connection between comfort and luxury, which is what Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort has been able to identify and execute through this new function. This helps serve guests with the best of the best.

To top it off, one can savor a variety of mouthwatering flavors, at the in-house specialised, distinguished restaurants — Seagull, Mama Mia and Kebabs & Kurries. The hotel also features famed bars, a sports corner, pool area and a supervised Kids club with activities.

