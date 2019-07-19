Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort launches first Vegan bar in Goa

Share











Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort has launched Goa’s first vegan-friendly cocktail bar at their signature Mario Miranda painted lobby bar, Amalia.

The Portuguese architecture influenced property’s executive chef Jerson Fernandes and his skilled team is all set to provide an extravagant experience to the vegan community in Goa. Stressing emphasis on natural wines and a wide range of vegetable-based cocktails, the culinary team ensures of drawing in ingredients like beetroot, mushroom and more.

Chef Fernandes and his team of chefs have curated an array of vegan dishes that will certainly satiate the palate of this fast-growing community. This vegan bar not only ensures taste but also focuses on texture and quirky presentation, using fresh and organic ingredients from the property’s very own vegetable and spice garden, which is a stellar highlight.

Speaking about the menu, Chef Fernandes said, “To me, the core virtue of the vegan concept is that it enables the prevention of vast amounts of animal suffering and environmental degradation. My intention here is to define vegan in a way that maximizes its power to encourage people to embrace plant-based lifestyles.”

Vishal Khosla, GM, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, said, “Our vegan bar concept is by far Goa’s very first vegan bar. We are glad that we are now going to cater to the vegan community and do our bit to Mother Nature by encouraging our guests to try out this special lifestyle. The brainchild of our Executive Chef Jerson Fernandes, this concept is surely going to create a stir in the market.”

Vegan food paired with earthy flavors of cocktails and other beverages served with a twist of taste and piquancy is what Amalia would be serving to its local and international clientele. Now is just the right time for you to explore this beach property, as the Vegan Bar becomes a go-to destination of the state.