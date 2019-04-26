Trending now

Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring organises cycling marathon on World Earth Day

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is a leading hotel implementing environmental and sustainable practices in the field of hospitality. Furthering their commitment towards adopting healthy environmental practices, the hotel organised a cycling marathon as part of its ‘Acting Here Planet 21’ sustainability initiatives in Bengaluru and partnered with Yulu Cycles on the occasion of World Earth Day 2019.

The cycling marathon was aimed at creating awareness amongst hotel employees regarding the health and environmental benefits of cycling. Culminating their ride at the Gerizm Special Home for Boys and Girls, the employees were seen donating food and spending some quality time with the youngsters. The hotel team celebrated World Earth Day as they conversed with the residents about the importance of using eco-friendly methods of transportation.

Partnering with the Tour of Nilgiris, introducing Fairtrade coffee in its outlets, implementing internal programs to control food and water waste, and many more – the hotel’s efforts are directed at driving positive and green hospitality.

