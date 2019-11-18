Trending now

Latest Updates

Novotel Ahmedabad hosts ‘A Feast of Assam’

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Ahmedabad is hosting ‘A Feast of Assam’ in association with Chef Antara from Assam from November 15 to 24. The festival is designed to provide food connoisseurs an ideal opportunity to indulge in authentic flavours from Assam and to savour the best of delicacies curated by chefs from the region.

A Feast of Assam menu will feature vegetarian dishes such as black daal khar, sour winter herbs curry, bhindi with mustard paste, oldilor bhaji, pitha, crispy fried baby potatoes and black rice pudding among others specially curated with ingredients from the beautiful land of Brahmaputra.

“The exhaustive menu features diverse dishes from Assam, and has been meticulously curated to offer a rich aroma and sumptuous experience of the taste of Assamese food to the guests. We look forward to serving guests at ten days of fun, festivity, and food,” said Ridul Deka, GM, Novotel Ahmedabad.

