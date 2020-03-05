Novel food tech platfrom JustMyRoots delivers interstate food

Read Article

JustMyRoots, the newly launched food tech platform has been providing DFH (Direct from Home) service wherein they deliver food, cooked in your mother’s Kitchen, to you. The team picks up food from your Mother’s kitchen, pack it in safe containers and deliver it to your place of current stay. So now a mother can stay connected with their child and send him/her love from home in the form of food. One can also order food from their nearby restaurants in their home city. Their app is a blend of the finest cuisine across various cultures, thus catering to different kinds of people and their tingling taste buds.

Promita Sengupta, director and co-founder, JustMyRoots, said, ‘With JustMyRoots.com you are never away from either your favourite restaurant or the nostalgic dish cooked by your mom, we have perfected the art of interstate perishable food delivery without adding preservatives or freezing the food.”

The DFH (Direct from Home) service is currently in cities Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh which means patrons can connect to their favourite home-town restaurants and get their favourite dishes home-delivered even if they live a 1000 kilometres away.

JustMyRoots have specialised packaging and state of the art cold chain logistics which keeps food between 5-8 degree centigrade. They cater to many communities through their themed food festivals and add charm with their home cooked food. JustMyRoots delivers food from the brands one can be nostalgic about.