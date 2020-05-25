Norwegian Food Safety Authority confirms Coronavirus does not affect seafood safety

Read Article

Ranked as the second largest seafood exporter in the world, Norwegian Seafood Council has adapted to new ways of working and meeting changing consumer demands by producing more longer use-by date supplies such as frozen, dried, and salted seafood products, while Norwegian Salmon remains Norway’s hero item. It has proven itself agile and has been running relatively smoothly during the Coronavirus crisis. This includes their partners abroad, food safety authorities, and vital research work which form the basis for future catch predictions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has encouraged a strict personal hygiene for food preparation, for both households and food businesses, as follows:

The use of different chopping boards and knives for raw meat and cooked food

Handwashing between handling raw meat and cooked food

Not to eat sick animals and animals that have died of diseases

Even in areas experiencing outbreaks, meat products can be safely consumed if these items are cooked thoroughly and properly handled during food preparation.

With recently conducted research, The Norwegian Food Safety Authority confirmed that the Coronavirus does not affect seafood safety. Fish and seafood products from Norway are not a carrier of the virus and pose no risk to consumers. Norwegian Salmon is documented as a safe and healthy food and can be consumed raw as sushi and sashimi, even without freezing. The farming of Norwegian Salmon follows strict regulations. In accordance with EU law, Norway annually monitors the content of various pharmaceuticals and environmental toxins in farmed fish. Norwegian Salmon is exclusively fed on heat-treated dry feed, which does not contain any viable parasites.

“In the week of 13 April, the total export of fresh salmon to Asia increased by 12 per cent. China which has lifting many restrictions had a growth in Norwegian Salmon import of 137 per cent to 837 tons last week. Other markets with a positive trend are Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South-Korea, whereas markets like Singapore, Thailand and Japan have experienced a decrease in April,” said Asbjorn Warvik Rortveit, regional director, South East Asia, Norwegian Seafood Council.

The Norwegian seafood industry has been providing safe, sustainable, and nutritious food before, during, and after the Coronavirus outbreak. Norway’s world-class standard in handling the Coronavirus crisis in past few months has reassured both business partners and consumers with trust in Norwegian seafood worldwide.

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is a public company owned by the ministry of trade, industry and fisheries. NSC works together with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industry to develop markets for Norwegian seafood, representing the country’s seafood exporters and the seafood industry. The trademark “Seafood from Norway” is a symbol of origin for Norwegian seafood caught or raised in the cold clear waters of Norway.