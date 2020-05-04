Noor Mahal Karnal offers meals to migrant workers; accommodation to frontline Corona warriors

Read Article

Noor Mahal, Karnal has taken a slew of initiatives to showcase its hospitality to the community in the unprecedented time of pandemic COVID-19. Understanding the pulse of the world beats as one to overcome COVID -19 and its devastating impact around the globe, Noor Mahal, Karnal has become the new shelter for frontline corona warriors who are risking their lives to keep Indians safe. Noor Mahal is providing respite to healthcare workers, police personnel and supermarket employees who need to stay close to work or are concerned about going home to their loved ones.

In order to bolster the community, the hotel is also providing free meals to the migrant workers and needy people in Karnal in this tough time. The hotel has successfully distributed more than 70,000 meals in the last one month and remains committed to providing more than 1500 meals per day going forward. The management at Noor Mahal Karnal would keep on supporting the country in the time of need in the best possible manner.

Roop Pratap Choudhary, MD, Noor Mahal, said, “We are strictly following government advisories and guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness. We are conducting awareness sessions on COVID-19 for the entire staff and organizing regular training sessions for our housekeeping staff to follow high standard hygiene protocols. Our staff is taking the utmost care of hand hygiene as it is key to help combat the spread of virus. We are frequently sanitising every nook and corner of the hotel. We are maintaining an ample supply of cleaning products and disinfectants which are effective against viruses. Our housekeeping staff is well trained to pay special attention to Guest rooms’ hygiene post guest departure and before the arrival of the next guest. The staff is frequently disinfecting all the key hand touchpoints in guest rooms, public spaces and office staff areas so as to ensure safe stay of our frontline Covid-19 warriors.”

The administration team of the hotel has reached out to various government bodies to provide shelter or quarantine facilities to serve the frontline Covid-19 warriors by offering free stays, meals, and laundry along with providing safe pick up drop services to their workplaces.