Noesis Capital Advisors to host ‘Franchise Workshop’ discussing various aspects of franchise management

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Noesis Capital Advisors will be hosting a virtual event ‘Franchise Workshop’ to be held on July 3, 2020, curated for answering the simplest questions on franchising to discuss the core mechanism of it.

With Covid-19 sweeping across the globe, many companies in the hospitality industry are facing an unprecedented threat. As the industry is adversely hit by the pandemic managing multi-concept has become the need of the hour. The conference will cover insights into the franchise industry, brand perspective and FAQs, franchise advantages and R.O.I.

Some of the key industry spokespersons who will share their approach on the subject include Amit Nagpal, director-Development, Hyatt Hotels; Prateek Chordia, director, Panchshil Hotels & owner – DoubleTree by Hilton, Pimpri; Atul Jain, COO, Best Western Hotels and Resorts-India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh; Anika Gupta, director-Development Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts;  Chander Baljee, CMD, Royal Orchid Hotels, amongst several others.

Speaking on the occasion Nandivardhan Jain, CEO, Noesis Capital Advisors said, “Due to Covid 19, the hotel industry is witnessing contraction in demand and health & hygiene is the first priority for the guest. Given the conditions, this limited demand will go to branded organised hotels first, as guests can trust more organised hotels operations and processes. In the last 60 days many independent hotel owners approached us who prefer to keep control of day-to-day operations but at the same time look for brand conversion via franchise route to take the advantage of an organised chain brand image, technology, SOP, training, distribution system, loyalty program to mention a few. Considering this we took this initiative to organise a half a day workshop on franchise transaction in the interest of Hotel owners.”

This workshop and knowledge series is a platform to know the various aspects of franchise management. This workshop is for franchise managers, business owners and anyone who is managing their portfolio or developing hotels via the franchising approach.

