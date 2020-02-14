Noesis Capital Advisors renders strategic investment to Satyadeo Hospitality

Read Article

Noesis Capital Advisors has announced a strategic investment by Satyadeo Hospitality with the acquisition of 73 rooms operational upscale hotel Golden Tulip from Ekram Hotels as an asset purchase transaction. This 85,000 sq ft project is located opposite to Wipro Gate number 5, Electronic City Phase 1, Bengaluru. Satyadeo hospitality has further signed revenue share lease agreement with Bloom Hotel Group for their upscale format Bloom Suites. This hotel will be re-launched as hotel Bloom Suites within the next 90 days.

As a deeply experienced intermediary in the hotel space, Noesis Capital Advisors acted as a transaction advisor to this transaction. Noesis transaction management team successfully conducted a market assessment with standard filters, evaluated transaction commercial, financial feasibility, transaction structuring and assisted in legal & documentation completion.

“In the last few years industry has gone through the major learning curve. The biggest reason why hotel acquisition transactions are happening because now valuations are much more realistic. Hotel owners have understood that hotels get valued on the basis of unit cash flow not purely on the basis of its land & building market value. This is the best time to acquire hotels in India as quite a few assets are available in the market at a realistic valuation,” said Nandivardhan Jain, CEO, Noesis Capital Advisors.

Speaking on the investment Pankaj Kashyap, director, Satyadeo Hospitality, said, “This is the first investment for Satyadeo hospitality outside North India and Bangalore was our first choice looking towards this market strong performance in the last 24 months. We are optimistic that this market will keep growing at a similar pace for the next few years. We are equally excited to have our new partners Hotel Bloom group on board who already have deep penetration in the Bengaluru market with seven operational hotels.”

Satyadeo Hospitality Group owns multiple hotels in predominately in North India in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi NCR. With this acquisition, the group has made its first investment in South India.