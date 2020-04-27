Noesis Capital Advisors introduces ‘Pay Now, Stay Later’ initiative to ensure timely salary payments of hotel staff

Read Article

As the Indian hospitality industry is going through a difficult time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Noesis Capital Advisors has come up with the ‘Pay Now, Stay Later’ initiative, wherein the company is making available vouchers to consumers with value-added benefits which they can reap on a later date. The initiative has been taken to ensure timely salary payments of hotel staff, which currently looks bleak due to the crunch in cash flows in the current crisis.

“At unit-level, it has become even more difficult for the hotel companies to pay the regular monthly salaries to their employees, due to the ongoing situation. These employees are the same chefs, housekeepers, front office managers, security personnel, who have made your stay with the hotel memorable. It is time for us to help them in these difficult times. Noesis Capital Advisors has come up with an initiative of ‘Pay Today, Stay Later’ in which one can buy a voucher of worth Rs 15,000 at a price of Rs 10,000 which one can use on a later date. With this initiative, we are making sure that hotels generate enough liquidity to ensure timely payment of salaries of their employees and everything goes well with them during these testing times. For further details please visit www.paytodaystaylater.com. If we do this together we can ensure that this sector remains well and that they keep doing good in helping to build good memories for all of us,” said, Nandivardhan Jain, CEO, Noesis Capital Advisors.