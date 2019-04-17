Niraamaya Retreats opens third property in Kerala, launches Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond

Niraamaya Retreats has added another property marking its third retreat in Kerala. Nestled on the banks of Lake Vembanad in the Kerala Backwaters in Kumarakom, Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond will provide its guests glimpses of authentic insight into the local Keralan life while instilling a sense of peace and wellness through its natural landscape and a range of wellness offerings.

The retreat houses 27 luxurious villas with expansive views of the lake. The retreat also features a large 25m pool and a performance deck apart from two restaurants that offer some of the finest regional as well as global cuisines in the Kerala Backwaters. Essence – the specialty restaurant will offer regional specials and signature oriental cuisine with a collection of the finest wines. Café Samsara, the all-day dining destination will serve authentic Kuttanad cuisine as well as global cuisines.

A key feature of all retreats, Niraamaya’s renowned wellness concept will provide holistic rejuvenation and relaxation in a serene and meditative setting. The Niraamaya Spa will deliver a range of wellness offerings including international, traditional, Ayurvedic therapies, tailored wellness immersions, and yoga.

On the launch of the property, Manu Rishi Guptha, CEO, Niraamaya Retreats said, “I am very excited to unveil the Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters and Beyond. This is our third property in Kerala and we intend to open two more resorts in Fort Kochi and Munnar to have a well-defined wellness circuit in Kerala. We at Niraamaya create wellness programmes using all the 5 pillars of wellness which are Rest & Rejuvenation, Nutrition, Movement, Yoga, and Mindfulness. Generally, an Ayurveda programme is for 14-20 days but using our in-house expertise we have launched short interventional Ayurveda programmes starting from 5 days.”

Speaking about Niraamaya Retreats’ expansion plans in India, Guptha said, “Our next phase of growth is to have retreats in Rajasthan and North East. In Rajasthan, we are trying to develop a circuit amongst the cities such as Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Bikaner and in the North East we would like to have a similar circuit by opening resorts in cities like Calcutta, Shillong, Kohima, and Sikkim.”