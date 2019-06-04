Trending now

Nilesh Kantak from The Westin Mumbai Garden City bags ‘South Asia Wellness and Spa Hotelier’ award

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Nilesh Kantak, director of spa of Heavenly Spa by Westin, The Westin Mumbai Garden City was recently awarded ‘South Asia Wellness and Spa Hotelier’ at the Stellier Asia & South Asia Awards 2019. The coveted awards applaud exceptional hoteliers of the year on account of their distinguished excellence, marked by qualities and services that surpass any competition and recognise their hard work, commitment and dedication. This prestigious award has been bestowed on Kantak to recognise his stellar contribution towards leading the spa team at the hotel.

Speaking about the achievement, Sharad Datta, GM, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, said, “Our team is extremely elated at the win. Nilesh is a dedicated professional with strong leadership qualities. He is an amicable individual with tremendous potential and ensures that his team puts their best foot forward every day.”

