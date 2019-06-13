Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

New go-to-dive bar The Atrangii House opens in Navi Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Atrangii House is the new go-to-dive bar in Navi Mumbai with elements of quirkiness and surprises in its offerings. Helmed by Mayur Patil, this resto-bar is geared up to give you a unique experience that brings together delicious food, cocktails and loads of entertainment.

The Atrangii House serves a variety of multi-cuisine dishes and classic cocktails at pocket-friendly prices.

The food menu has been carefully curated keeping multiple cuisines in mind to compliment the “Street Style Cocktails”. The bar serves Caramel Burn Whiskey Sour, Espressotini, I Am In Love With The Coco, Candy Crush among other cocktails. Chef Santosh Shirsat will showcase a variety of global cuisines such as Indian, Continental and Pan Asian that promise to be indulgent yet comforting. Few of their signature dishes are Atrangii Thecha Prawns, Murg Atrangii Seekh, Charmoula Tandoori Machli, Kulcha Bombs and Pasta Makhani.

The interiors are black-lit with scribbled and neon painted walls giving it a typical ‘Atrangii feel’. The spacious interiors, eclectic furniture, and upbeat ambience helps one to unwind after a tiring workday. Post sunset, the place livens up with dizzy lights, heart thumping music and scrumptious delicacies.

Related posts

Realm Hospitality launches Dewa Thimphu in Bhutan

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Relais & Châteaux observed Charity Day in Indian Subcontinent

EF&H Staff-Delhi

IHG showcases its South West Asia portfolio

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More