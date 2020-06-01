Myprotein introduces new products on 16th anniversary

Read Article

Leading online sports and nutrition brand Myprotein, celebrating its 16th anniversary on May 29, 2020, recently introduced five new products – Clear Whey Isolate, Vitamin C & Grapeseed Tablets, IWP Coffee, Alpha Men Tablets and Daily Probiotic Pills.

Aiding muscle-building – their Clear Whey Isolate breaks away from the stereotype. The fruity flavour of Orange and Mango claims to satisfy your sweet cravings, despite being low in sugar, and there’s no milky taste or texture.

Well known for helping build collagen, Vitamin C Tablet maintains the muscles and aids in recovery from injuries and wounds; enhances absorption of iron and reduces fatigue; and works as an anti-inflammatory and fights off infections and Grapeseed, high in Vitamins C & E, offers an extra punch with its antioxidant properties that improve skin and play a role in anti-ageing and disease prevention.

IWP – Coffee gives you an endurance boost, especially if you’re running, swimming, cycling or rowing, and even helps increasing reps performed in resistance exercises. It can also improve strength performance and muscle glucose uptake for better recovery.

Myprotein’s new low-sugar IWP Coffee offers, with every serving – 21g protein. Myprotein’s Alpha Men multivitamin has a host of essential nutrients which helps to reduce fatigue and support the immune system, keeping you in peak form and Myprotein’s Daily Probiotic, helps maintain good bacteria, while simultaneously inhibiting the growth of detrimental strains.

Esha Singh, MD – India & Emerging Markets, Myprotein, said, “We are very excited to launch these products in India for our customers. Our aim is to ensure that Indian customers get the same award-winning and cutting edge products that are available in other global markets.”