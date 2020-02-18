Mumbai patisserie Cocoa Cellar offers alcohol infused desserts

Read Article

Cocoa Cellar, a pâtisserie in central Mumbai aims to treat its patrons to a delightful experience, in the form of tantalising desserts by using only top-of-the-range ingredients; be it the best of Belgian chocolates, pecans, marshmallows, Philadelphia cream cheese, hazelnuts, etc., or specially imported liquors such as Amarula, Kirsch, Blood Orange Cointreau, Moët & Chandon Champagne, Baileys, Kahlua, and Malibu Rum. Some of the most popular desserts here include Whiskey & cashew cookies; Sacher Torte – dense Belgian chocolate cake with apricot jam and soaked in kirsch cherry liquor; Amarula & dark chocolate cupcake; Champagne & Rose macarons and Tiramisu (Cocoa Misu).

This impeccable menu has been designed and created by the owner Devashree Muni who has trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, Australia, the prestigious culinary school for French cuisine. Here she realised that making desserts was her raison d’etre. In the past, she interned with Trident BKC, Mumbai and MakMak Macarons & The Langham in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking about the launch of Cocoa Cellar, Muni said, “Since childhood, I’ve been passionate about food. In fact, I’d say it’s in my genes as my family is full of food fanatics. During my training, I started experimenting with different elements and was completely taken in by the idea of alcohol-based desserts. I focused my training exclusively on these desserts having realised that this could be a niche market in India. And voila! Cocoa Cellar was born.”