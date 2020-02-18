Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Mumbai patisserie Cocoa Cellar offers alcohol infused desserts
Latest Updates

Mumbai patisserie Cocoa Cellar offers alcohol infused desserts

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Cocoa Cellar, a pâtisserie in central Mumbai aims to treat its patrons to a delightful experience, in the form of tantalising desserts by using only top-of-the-range ingredients; be it the best of Belgian chocolates, pecans, marshmallows, Philadelphia cream cheese, hazelnuts, etc., or specially imported liquors such as Amarula, Kirsch, Blood Orange Cointreau, Moët & Chandon Champagne, Baileys, Kahlua, and Malibu Rum. Some of the most popular desserts here include Whiskey & cashew cookies; Sacher Torte – dense Belgian chocolate cake with apricot jam and soaked in kirsch cherry liquor; Amarula & dark chocolate cupcake; Champagne & Rose macarons and Tiramisu (Cocoa Misu).

This impeccable menu has been designed and created by the owner Devashree Muni who has trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, Australia, the prestigious culinary school for French cuisine. Here she realised that making desserts was her raison d’etre. In the past, she interned with Trident BKC, Mumbai and MakMak Macarons & The Langham in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking about the launch of Cocoa Cellar, Muni said, “Since childhood, I’ve been passionate about food. In fact, I’d say it’s in my genes as my family is full of food fanatics. During my training, I started experimenting with different elements and was completely taken in by the idea of alcohol-based desserts. I focused my training exclusively on these desserts having realised that this could be a niche market in India. And voila! Cocoa Cellar was born.”

Share

Related posts

TinyOwl raises Series B funding of INR 100 cr

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Tata Starbucks launches in Chandigarh, marks sixth anniversary in India

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

B Natural Juices & Beverages unveils its Not From Concentrate range

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More