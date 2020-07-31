Read Article

Mukesh Sharma, executive chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa opines that local ingredients always make a strong connect and helps in engaging with the local people

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Local ingredients always make a strong connect and helps in engaging with the local people, society & farmers. It provides us with a good opportunity to see and try some authenticity in food.



Curating menus at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa using local ingredients

There are many local ingredients which we are being used in our hotel’s local restaurant, such as betel leaf, mustard, curry leaf & coriander seeds. Our menu is completely based on the locally sourced of ingredients, such as vegetables, fruits, seafood, meats and other dry ingredients.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Curry leaves. Aside from being a versatile culinary herb, they offer an abundance of health benefits due to the powerful plant compounds they contain.