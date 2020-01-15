Mövenpick Hotel Colombo turns three

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo opened its doors in January 2017, by introducing a touch of attitude and altitude to this city. The first Swiss hospitality chain in town has given this city a theatrical dining experience and one of the highest rooftop bars with the finest panoramic views. An upscale, modern hospitality company that is passionate about ‘making moments’, firm with Swiss roots and a restaurant and hospitality heritage that dates back to the 1940’s, this magnificent hotel, now part of Accor is turning three on the 7th of January 2020.

Speaking about the milestone, George Koumendakos, GM, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo said, “In 2020, Movenpick Hotel Colombo seeks to create travel, culinary, wellness, and cultural memories for guests. We are ready to take F&B services to the next level with new innovations and developments. This year, our key focus would be to provide personalized F&B in all our outlets to attract increased footfall from gourmands in Colombo and the international market.”

On its third anniversary, Movenpick Hotel Colombo has introduced a MICE offer for the Indian Corporate traveller. While booking an event at the international hotel, guests can avail ‘Three Months and Three Things’ offer. As a part of this, guests will be given a list of items and they will have to choose three services basis their preferences. These could be anything from a surprise gift to access to a game room & similar.

Adding to this, Koumendakos said, “The past three years have been rewarding with notable milestones such as winning the ‘Leading Meetings and Conference Hotel in Sri Lanka at the South Asian Travel Awards 2019. Receiving the Bronze at Sustainable Tourism Awards 2019. Also, our talented team took home 16 medals at the Culinary Art Food Expo and the CSR arm of the hotel. Also, we had a successful wedding fair with 28 exhibitors and over 500 visitors including the best wedding planners, deco suppliers and select partners from the industry.”