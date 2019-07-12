Mövenpick Hotel Colombo introduces attractive holiday packages for Indian travellers

Spread the love











With tourism picking up again in Sri Lanka, in association with one of the leading and highly reputed travel agents in Sri Lanka, Jetwings Travels, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has curated attractive and holistic holiday packages too.

Ongoing until 31st October, 2019, the exquisite hotel has introduced special offers for inbound travellers and visitors to indulge at the property. During this period visitors can avail many exciting packages starting from three nights, four nights or even up to seven nights.

In association with Jetwing Blue, Negombo, the package for three nights will include two nights’ stay in Jetwing Blue, Negombo inclusive of complimentary dinner and one night at Mövenpick Hotel Colombo.

Further, for five nights, the deal will cover the most delightful destinations including Kandy, Dambulla, Nuwara Eliya, Bentota, Panadura and Colombo.

All packages at the participating properties will include accommodation in double rooms, inclusive of breakfast along with sightseeing, transportation, national guide service and more.

Bringing a touch of contemporary design, a panoramic view of the Indian Ocean and an uplifting atmosphere, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is easily accessible to the happening nightlife of Colombo with a galvanising glimpse into the shopping culture of the locals and more.

Speaking about the security and safety aspect of tourists visiting the country today, Kishu Gomes, chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotions Bureau (SLTPB), said, “Srilanka is as safe as it used to be prior to the incident on 21st April, like any other country in the world for travel. While there was an immediate impact on the arrival numbers in the month of May, in the month of June-to-date daily arrivals have seen a 70 per cent increase, month-on-month basis and on the way to full recovery over the next several months. Almost all of our tourism target markets have relaxed the travel advisories already that include UK, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, Switzerland, China, India, and Belgium to name a few. We have taken all the necessary measures to provide the utmost safety and satisfaction to our tourists.”

Padmi Fernando, director of sales & marketing, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, said, “We are pleased to offer quality staycation packages to our guests and are really looking forward to making this staycation a one-of-a-kind experience in Colombo. This is an attractive opportunity for families looking to spend a relaxing vacation together with their children, loved ones or friends. Mövenpick Hotel Colombo caters to your needs, be it a romantic respite with your other half or a getaway with family and friends by providing a personalised, luxurious experience, accompanied by flawless service.”