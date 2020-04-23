Motilal Oswal Institutional Securities: Fixed cost rationalisation need of the hour for hotels

Read Article

Motilal Oswal Institutional Securities recently interacted with hotel players and experts to get an understanding of the demand scenario and measures deployed to reduce fixed cost in the sector.

Severe first-order impact of COVID-19

Almost all segments/verticals – inbound, outbound and domestic/leisure, adventure, heritage, MICE, cruise and corporate – have been impacted. Forward bookings for various conferences and leisure travel bookings to foreign destinations have already been cancelled.

However, on a positive note, the 1H of the financial year is typically a lean season (40-45 per cent revenue contribution) for the hospitality industry. Thus, hotel players would get ample time to prepare for the peak season and minimise business loss by reducing fixed costs.

Even if the lockdown is lifted on May 3, the recovery in the hospitality sector is expected to lag as corporate travel would pick up at a slow pace and leisure travel would also get postponed until the situation normalises. Domestic travel demand would recover faster vis-à-vis foreign travel.

Additionally, lower Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India would weigh on occupancies as well as on the average room rate (ARR). Travel demand would be under pressure until a vaccine for COVID-19 is out and made available at affordable rates.

Impact on 1QFY21 to be severe in comparison to 4QFY20

Performance in 4QFY20 was mixed. While Jan-Feb’20 recorded RevPAR growth, Mar’20 witnessed an escalation in the spread of COVID-19. Thus, March witnessed severe occupancy decline, which has dragged overall 4QFY20 performance across hotel players.

Assuming the lockdown continues into May’20, hotels would have had negligible revenues for two consecutive months (Apr-May’20). RevPAR for June 2020 too is expected to decline significantly, which should lead to overall revenue decline of >75 per cent for 1QFY21. Further, fixed costs are also likely to lead to EBITDA losses across major hotel players. Should the lockdown extend beyond May, hotel players would be further impacted.

Large conferences and exhibitions generate demand for hotel rooms. These would also be affected as large gatherings would be avoided for 4-6 months. As a result, food and beverages (F&B) income would also get impacted.

Management contract income for brand owners would also remain under pressure. This is because a major part of the management contract income is linked to the operating profit of a hotel. Also, asset owners are high net worth individuals/real estate developers; hence, the segment would be under pressure due to the liquidity crisis.

Fixed cost rationalisation need of the hour

Fixed cost accounts for 60-70 per cent of the total costs for hotel players. With occupancy severely impacted due to the current crisis, players have started pruning fixed costs.

First-hand cost saving measures deployed by hotel players include termination of contractual labour (accounting for 20-30 per cent of the total employee mix), requesting permanent employees to avail balance paid leave, pay cuts for employees at senior levels, requesting three-month waivers for annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) /fees/charges for activities that are fixed in nature, postponing negotiations for AMCs (usually due in March) and several other initiatives.

Hotel players are consolidating guests (in the same city) into one property, which would aid in cost savings as only one hotel would be in operation.

Additionally, hotel players are trying to save on the lease rent cost by negotiating with owners, invoking force majeure for hotel properties and deferred partial lease rental (e.g. 50 per cent in 2QFY21 and rest in 3QFY21).

A few fixed costs would be eliminated as significant portion of the hotel property would not be under operation; for instance, complete shutdown of hotel would save on power costs. All of above would provide partial relief to hotel players.

Availability of credit lines in such trying times is of utmost importance for survival in the near term.

The impact of COVID-19 would not be restricted to just 4QFY20/1QFY21; it would have implications for the major part of FY21. Resumption in business travel may take longer as corporates may cut down on travel spends, MICE business would moderate as large gatherings would be avoided and leisure travel would be deferred/cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, some business travel demand would also be lost as people accustomed to video conferencing would now travel only when of utmost need.

However, in the current scenario, hotels are likely to witness demand for rooms emerging from new segments like (a) hospitals tying up with hotel players to keep its staff safe during a pandemic, (b) employees of IT companies residing at hotels for running operations efficiently (markets like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune are likely to benefit), (c) employees working in industrial area would prefer hotels in the vicinity, (d) foreigners stuck in India due to the lockdown, and (e) rooms being provided for quarantine purpose (according to the government’s fixed rate).