Mother’s Day at home with Accor in India

Accor is making sure the Covid-19 pandemic does not dampen Mother’s Day celebrations in India. The hotel group has several Mother’s Day offers across the country.

KooX at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road is delivering a box with ready-to-cook ingredients along with the DIY recipe that can be easily cooked at home including executive chef Kalai’s signature recipes. Each box is curated with the highest standards of hygiene.

Pullman New Delhi is delivering food prepared with highest safety measures and hygiene standards through Zomato or Swiggy.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences has curated a special Mother’s Day menu. Exciting prizes can be won by posting a video of “mothers getting a break in your house” and tag Novotel Kolkata on Facebook and Instagram.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport will post on Instagram and Facebook a DIY video on Towel art. They will also post on how to easily make cocktails at home.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC will bake pastries and cakes on 24 hour prior booking. (only takeaway)