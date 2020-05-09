Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Mother’s Day at home with Accor in India
Latest Updates

Mother’s Day at home with Accor in India

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Accor is making sure the Covid-19 pandemic does not dampen Mother’s Day celebrations in India. The hotel group has several Mother’s Day offers across the country.

KooX at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road is delivering a box with ready-to-cook ingredients along with the DIY recipe that can be easily cooked at home including executive chef Kalai’s signature recipes. Each box is curated with the highest standards of hygiene.

Pullman New Delhi is delivering food prepared with highest safety measures and hygiene standards through Zomato or Swiggy.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences has curated a special Mother’s Day menu. Exciting prizes can be won by posting a video of “mothers getting a break in your house” and tag Novotel Kolkata on Facebook and Instagram.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport will post on Instagram and Facebook a DIY video on Towel art. They will also post on how to easily make cocktails at home.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC will bake pastries and cakes on 24 hour prior booking. (only takeaway)

Share

Related posts

The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency Vijayapura, Karnataka

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Marriott unveils Changzhou Marriott Hotel in China

Mohit Rathod

Starwood introduces SPG app for Android in Chinese

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More