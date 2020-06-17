Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Momo King offers new range of healthy and authentic Himalayan delicacies
Latest Updates

Momo King offers new range of healthy and authentic Himalayan delicacies

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Momo King, has been dishing out delectable Himalayan delicacies for the food lovers with an extensive range of authentic momos and other traditional delicacies from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh. Keeping the current scenario in mind; Momo King has taken this into consideration and assuring that the health of their patrons is their first and foremost priority, the brand has launched an all-new, healthy range of steamy delights for health-conscious momo lovers. With an extensive range of their signature momos and a first-of-its kind healthy momo variety launched by the brand, the foodies can satisfy the cravings while keeping a balanced diet.

The brand has added five new varieties in the menu including:

  • Vegan Momos (Nut-free & Soy-free) which are available in exotic veg filling of Beetroot, Spinach, Corn & Mushrooms.
  • Gluten-free Momos (Potato Starch dumplings) which can be relished in Crystal Chicken, Spicy Shrimp, Veg & waterchestnut.
  • Whole Wheat Momos (100 per cent atta momos) are available in the interesting filling of Tibetan Pork, Nepali Chicken and Spinach, Garlic & Cheese for vegetarians.
  • Thupka Momos (Healthy & nutritious Tibetan soup) available in Veg, Nepali Chicken and Spicy Pork.
  • Malaysian Laksa Momos (Rich & spicy coconut curry broth with choice of momos immersed in it) available in Veg, Chicken, Pork.

Momo King strives to become a culinary destination offering appetising momos with different choices such as veg, lamb, pork and chicken to choice of curries like Laksa, Jhol and Nepali with side dishes like rice, noodles, chow chow and more.

All the new-added and original varieties, Momo King claims, do not contain MSG, colour and preservatives.

Share

Related posts

Booking.com adds its one-millionth property

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Zenatix introduces homegrown Covid-ready building HVAC monitoring & control solution ‘ZenShield’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chalet Hotels lights up virtual hearts across its hotels standing together in solidarity

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image