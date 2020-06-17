Momo King offers new range of healthy and authentic Himalayan delicacies

Read Article

Momo King, has been dishing out delectable Himalayan delicacies for the food lovers with an extensive range of authentic momos and other traditional delicacies from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh. Keeping the current scenario in mind; Momo King has taken this into consideration and assuring that the health of their patrons is their first and foremost priority, the brand has launched an all-new, healthy range of steamy delights for health-conscious momo lovers. With an extensive range of their signature momos and a first-of-its kind healthy momo variety launched by the brand, the foodies can satisfy the cravings while keeping a balanced diet.

The brand has added five new varieties in the menu including:

Vegan Momos (Nut-free & Soy-free) which are available in exotic veg filling of Beetroot, Spinach, Corn & Mushrooms.

Gluten-free Momos (Potato Starch dumplings) which can be relished in Crystal Chicken, Spicy Shrimp, Veg & waterchestnut.

Whole Wheat Momos (100 per cent atta momos) are available in the interesting filling of Tibetan Pork, Nepali Chicken and Spinach, Garlic & Cheese for vegetarians.

Thupka Momos (Healthy & nutritious Tibetan soup) available in Veg, Nepali Chicken and Spicy Pork.

Malaysian Laksa Momos (Rich & spicy coconut curry broth with choice of momos immersed in it) available in Veg, Chicken, Pork.

Momo King strives to become a culinary destination offering appetising momos with different choices such as veg, lamb, pork and chicken to choice of curries like Laksa, Jhol and Nepali with side dishes like rice, noodles, chow chow and more.

All the new-added and original varieties, Momo King claims, do not contain MSG, colour and preservatives.