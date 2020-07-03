Momo King launches five cloud kitchens across Delhi NCR

Read Article

Serving traditional Himalayan delicacies like Kothey Momo, Sandekho, Choila, Jhol and more from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh, Momo King is running five eating joints in Delhi and Gurugram. The Malaysian brand brought to India in 2017, has now signed five cloud kitchens and will soon start its operations to deliver its momos all across Delhi NCR by the end of July. Looking out for other relevant locations in Delhi NCR, the brand plans to expand its business by launching over 20-25 cloud kitchens by the year-end.

With the focus on business expansion via cloud kitchen, the brand is also working to make kitchens more hygienic and spacious to work while practising social distancing and other safety guidelines. The other areas of action for the brand to scale up the business include building a strong team and putting more efforts into training the staff about maintaining high hygiene standards along with focusing on the healthy aspect while cooking.

Lately, the brand has also introduced a healthy range of options for its customers, keeping the current demand in mind. The five new variants recently launched by the brand include Vegan, Gluten-Free, Wheat, Thukpa and Malaysian Laksa. Also, the brand has made a conscious choice of making all their new and original varieties free from MSG, added colour and preservatives.

Shyam Thakur, founder, Momo King, commented, “Momo King has always focused on serving its customers to the best of their abilities irrespective of the situation. Taking care of sanitisation and hygiene guidelines issued by the government and being extra cautious while preparing orders, the brand is aiming to provide people across Delhi NCR with delectable momos even amidst the health crisis. Expanding its reach and upping the game, Momo King has introduced cloud kitchen to encourage contactless and safe food deliveries, while using aluminium packaging for the dishes to deliver them hot and fresh. Becoming the first name that pops in the head of food enthusiasts, we are taking pride in standing by our customers as we serve authentic momos from Himalayan states.”

With the brand ideology of ‘ethically sourced product produced in a hygienic environment, served in good ambience with an affordable price’, Momo King is set to become everyone’s go-to choice as it consistently introduces appetizing momos to win the hearts of its patrons with flavoursome delicacies.